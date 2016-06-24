版本:
BRIEF-Strattec Security enters into amendment to its credit agreement

June 24 Strattec Security Corp :

* Effective as of June 24, entered into a third amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - SEC filing

* The third amendment extends the term of the Strattec credit agreement through August 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

