公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna, Humana delivered written notice to each other to extend "end date" with respect to merger from June 30-Dec 31

June 24 Aetna Inc :

* Co, Humana delivered written notice to each other to extend "end date" with respect to merger from June 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/28SE5YM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

