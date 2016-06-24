BRIEF-SAExploration announces commencement of exchange offer, consent solicitation

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* Announces commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation
* Says exchange offer and consent solicitation related to its outstanding 10.000% senior secured notes due 2019
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
