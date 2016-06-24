版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-SAExploration announces commencement of exchange offer, consent solicitation

June 24 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* Announces commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation

* Says exchange offer and consent solicitation related to its outstanding 10.000% senior secured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

