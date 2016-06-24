版本:
中国
2016年 6月 25日

BRIEF-Avon Products says will be transitioning headquarters to UK by year-end

June 24 Avon Products Inc :

* As announced earlier, will be transitioning avon products headquarters from new york to UK; anticipate move will be completed by year-end Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

