BRIEF-ITT to reduce cost structure of business in response to "weak oil and gas prices"

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
June 24 ITT Inc
* Finalized several restructuring actions in company's industrial process business
* To reduce overall cost structure of business in response to persistently "weak oil and gas prices"
* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs, principally involuntary severance costs for approximately 270 employees
* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs of approximately $12 million to $13 million relating to restructuring actions
* Expects to substantially complete restructuring actions during next 6 months
* Benefits from actions expected to yield annual pre-tax cash savings to company of approximately $19 million - sec filing
* Benefit and cost estimates were included within company's annual earnings estimates Source text: (1.usa.gov/28SAfel) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
