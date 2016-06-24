版本:
BRIEF-North South Petroleum says financing announced June 20th has been amended

June 24 North South Petroleum Corp :

* Financing announced June 20th 2016 has been amended

* Says financing amended such that financing will be a minimum of $2.5 million and a maximum of $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

