BRIEF-North South Petroleum says financing announced June 20th has been amended

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 North South Petroleum Corp :
* Financing announced June 20th 2016 has been amended
* Says financing amended such that financing will be a minimum of $2.5 million and a maximum of $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.