2016年 6月 25日

BRIEF-MBAC says scheduled delisting of common shares extended to July 11

June 24 MBAC Fertilizer Corp :

* Scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to July 11, 2016.

* Extension is intended to allow company additional time to pursue transition of listing of its common shares to TSX Venture Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

