BRIEF-Callidus buys certain assets of Badgeville Technology

June 24 Callidus Software Inc :

* Asset acquisition was an all cash transaction for $7.5 million

* Has acquired certain assets of Badgeville Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

