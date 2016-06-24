版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 07:16 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 FB shares on Wednesday

June 24 Facebook Inc

* Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares at prices between $113.64/share to $114.73/share on Wednesday in open market transactions - SEC filing

Source text - 1.usa.gov/28SKfUX

