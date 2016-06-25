版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 08:20 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity announces Chancery Court decision in litigation with the Williams Companies

June 24 Energy Transfer Equity:

* Energy Transfer Equity announces Chancery Court decision in litigation with the Williams Companies

* Delaware Chancery Court holds that ETE is contractually entitled to terminate its merger agreement with Williams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

