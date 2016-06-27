版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 08:28 BJT

BRIEF-Medicinova added to Russell 3000  Index and Russell Global Index

June 26 Medicinova Inc

* Company has been added to Russell 3000  Index and Russell Global Index as a result of annual Russell Index reconstitution

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐