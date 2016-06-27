BRIEF-INTL FCStone to acquire wealth management business from Sterne Agee

June 27 INTL FCStone Inc
* INTL FCStone Inc agrees to acquire correspondent clearing
and independent wealth management businesses from Sterne Agee
LLC
* Purchase price will be approximately equal to tangible net
asset value of combined businesses.
* Projects that acquired businesses will produce a
non-material loss in first year after acquisition and be
accretive in second year
* INTL FCStone Inc says INTL will retain current management
and staff of Sterne Agee businesses
