June 27 Skullcandy Inc

* On June 24, 2016 Skullcandy's board received unsolicited proposal from Mill Road Capital to acquire all shares of Skullcandy

* Skullcandy's board will carefully review and consider Mill Road Capital proposal to determine course of action

* Skullcandy will continue its efforts during "go-shop" period to elicit alternative proposals from third parties