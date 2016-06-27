版本:
BRIEF-American Financial's unit ups offer price to acquire National Interstate to $30.75/shr

June 27 American Financial Group

* American Financial Group - on June 24, its unit Great American increased price of its earlier proposal to acquire National Interstate Corp by $0.75 to $30.75 per share Source: (1.usa.gov/28XQl7G ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

