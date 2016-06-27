BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne realigns space and defense organizations

June 27 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Establishes defense headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama

* Says Consolidating Company's Six Business Units Into Two - Space And Defense

* Company's competitive improvement program on target to save estimated $145 million annually, beginning in fiscal year 2019

* Appointed Warren Lichtenstein as executive chairman of company

* Today's consolidation will result in annual cost savings of another approximately $8 million

* Senior vice presidents of space and defense will be named at a later date

* In interim, space organization will report to Drake, and defense organization will report to coo Mark Tucker