版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Wendys to enter Brazil market through joint venture

June 27 Wendys Co

* Wendy's entering Brazil market through joint venture

* Wendy's Brazil plans to hold grand opening in mid-July for two restaurants in Sao Paulo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

