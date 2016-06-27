版本:
BRIEF-Medtronic to buy Heartware for $58/share

June 27 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic to expand heart failure portfolio with acquisition of Heartware international

* Medtronic will acquire Heartware in a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion

* Will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of heartware common stock for $58.00 per share, in cash

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in year three

* Expects minimal to no net eps dilution from this transaction for first two years

* Does not intend to modify its fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook or earnings per share (eps) guidance as a result of this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

