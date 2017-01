June 27 Orezone Gold Corp

* Orezone announces $20 million bought deal financing

* Says intends to use net proceeds of offering for continued exploration and development of company's Burkina Faso Properties

* Says agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 20 million common shares at a price of $1.00 per share