BRIEF-Iao Kun Group provides updates on its announced acquisition of Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino

June 27 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides additional details on its announced acquisition of the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju, Korea

* Says expects to finalize its funding arrangements for acquisition within next few weeks

* Says expects hotel and gaming operations to generate positive cash flow post-acquisition

* Says funding structure to be finalized should cause acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share