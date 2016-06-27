版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip announce early conclusion of U.S. antitrust review

June 27 FMC Technologies Inc

* FMC Technologies and Technip announce successful early conclusion of U.S. antitrust review

* Says transaction is expected to close early in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

