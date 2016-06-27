BRIEF-Freddie Mac provides June 2016 outlook

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* House price appreciation forecast for 2016 has increased by 20 basis points to 5.0 percent
* Outlook for June shows that low mortgage rates are helping to keeping housing on track despite rising house prices
* Given recent data around GDP,expect growth rebound in remaining quarters of 2016 to be at 1.9 and 2.3 percent in 2016, 2017, respectively
* Freddie Mac says expect unemployment to average 4.9 percent in 2016 and 4.8 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.