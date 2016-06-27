版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup

June 27 Onex Corp

* Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup

* Says announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Wireco Worldgroup in a recapitalization transaction

* Says transaction is expected to close later this year subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

