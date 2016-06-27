BRIEF-Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Onex Corp
* Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup
* Says announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Wireco Worldgroup in a recapitalization transaction
* Says transaction is expected to close later this year subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.