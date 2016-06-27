版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy says Mark Widmar removed as CFO of the General Partner

June 27 8point3 Energy Partners LP

* Says on June 21, 2016, board removed Mark R. Widmar as CFO of the General Partner effective July 5, 2016

* On June 21, 2016, board appointed Bryan Schumaker as CFO of General Partner effective July 5, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

