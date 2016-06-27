版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Hailiang Education announces changes of independent auditor and financial reporting schedule

June 27 Hailiang Education Group Inc Says Company Will Issue Earnings Releases And Host Conference Calls For Six

* Hailiang education announces changes of independent auditor and financial reporting schedule

* In addition, company's board also approved to change company's financial reporting schedule from quarterly to semiannual

* Month period ending december 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

