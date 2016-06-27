BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy announces $25 mln disposition of royalty assets

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces $25 million disposition of royalty assets
* Says disposition will have an effective date of June 1, 2016 and is expected to close on or around June 30, 2016
* Proceeds from disposition will be used to pay down bank indebtedness resulting in permanent reduction to co's borrowing facility
* Continues to work with its banking syndicate of Canadian financial institutions on its borrowing base redetermination
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.