June 27 Blackberry Ltd

* Says announces strategic alliance with Pt Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk.

* Licensing agreement with Emtek Group that enables co to develop new BBM applications and services for Android, IOS and Windows Phones

* Says Emtek's digital content arm KMK Online will establish an office in Toronto area to work closely with Blackberry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)