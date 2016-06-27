版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Wireco - Affiliate of Onex Corp making equity investment in co

June 27 Wireco Worldgroup Inc

* Wireco Worldgroup Inc says affiliate of Onex Corporation, is making an equity investment for a majority interest in Wireco

* Says expects to reduce its debt from approximately $840 million as of March 31, 2016 to approximately $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐