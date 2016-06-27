BRIEF-Wireco - Affiliate of Onex Corp making equity investment in co

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Wireco Worldgroup Inc
* Wireco Worldgroup Inc says affiliate of Onex Corporation, is making an equity investment for a majority interest in Wireco
* Says expects to reduce its debt from approximately $840 million as of March 31, 2016 to approximately $600 million
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.