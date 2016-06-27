版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Calpers urges Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders to support proposal "proxy access and director accountability"

June 27 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Calpers Urges Bed Bath & Beyond Shareholders To Support The Proposal "Proxy Access And Director Accountability" - Sec filing

* Calpers owns about 587,000 shares in bed bath & beyond inc Source : 1.usa.gov/28YMvfT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

