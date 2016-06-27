BRIEF-Perficient entered fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

June 27 Perficient Inc:

* On June 24, co entered into a fourth amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Fourth amendment extends maturity date for all amounts due and payable under credit agreement from July 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018

* Fourth amendment also reduces applicable margin for certain borrowings by 0.25 pct