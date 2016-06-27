BRIEF-Perficient entered fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Perficient Inc:
* On June 24, co entered into a fourth amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Fourth amendment extends maturity date for all amounts due and payable under credit agreement from July 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018
* Fourth amendment also reduces applicable margin for certain borrowings by 0.25 pct Source text (1.usa.gov/298Bc4i) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.