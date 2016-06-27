BRIEF-Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical sees sales down 4 pct to JPY 155 bln for FY 2017 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Nikkei:
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's operating profit apparently took a 13 pct hit for the march-May Quarter - Nikkei
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical forecasts sales falling 4 pct to 155 billion yen for the year ending February 2017 - NIKKEI
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical likely earned around 5 bln yen ($49.2 mln) in profit for march-may quarter on a group basis - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.