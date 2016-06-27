版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-Unigold resumes exploration drill program targeting high grade systems at Candelones extension deposit

June 27 Unigold

* Unigold resumes exploration drill program targeting high grade systems at candelones extension deposit

* Exploration drilling at candelones extension deposit in dominican republic, will resume in july 2016 and continue through to december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐