版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Great Elm Capital signs subscription agreement, with funds managed by Mast Capital Management

June 27 Great Elm Capital Group

* Entered into subscription agreement, dated as of june 23, with funds managed by mast capital management llc

* As per subscription agreement, co invested $30 million in cash to purchase common shares of gecc Source text :1.usa.gov/298DVdZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐