版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-Alcentra Capital notes negligible direct exposure of its portfolio cos to UK and European economies

June 27 Alcentra Capital Corp :

* Notes negligible direct exposure of its portfolio companies to u.k. And european economies

* Only four out of 31 of its portfolio companies have any meaningful UK or european operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐