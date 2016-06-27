BRIEF-New York Yankees announce multi-year sponsorship agreement with Stubhub

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 New York Yankees:
* Announce Multi-year sponsorship agreement with Stubhub
* The new system will be fully integrated and operational by thursday, July 7
* New product will allow Stubhub to be completely integrated into the Yankees ticket system, replacing the Yankees Ticket Exchange
* Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed
* Stubhub will receive full marketing, sponsorship benefits, including in-stadium signage, suite access, use of official team marks
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.