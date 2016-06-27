版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp - FCB agreed to pay $4.1 mln termination fee

June 27 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says if merger is not consummated under specified circumstances, FCB agreed to pay co a termination fee of $4.1 million Source - 1.usa.gov/29587cQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

