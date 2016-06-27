版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott gets antitrust clearance from European Union to buy Starwood

June 27 Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott receives antitrust clearance from the European Union to acquire Starwood

* Marriott and Starwood anticipate closing transaction in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐