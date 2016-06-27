BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results from ZYN002 cbd gel phase 1 multiple rising dose trial

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces positive top line results from ZYN002 cbd gel phase 1 multiple rising dose trial and initiation of phase 2 study in adult epilepsy patients with refractory focal seizures
* Says transdermal application of ZYN002 was very well tolerated with minimal skin erythema
* There were no serious adverse events or discontinuations for healthy volunteers and epilepsy patients receiving ZYN002 cbd gel
* Initiated baseline phase of trial, named star 1 study, and expect to randomize patients and begin dosing in Q3 of 2016
* Expect to initiate two phase 2 trials for ZYN002 cbd gel in osteoarthritis and fragile x syndrome during second half of 2016
* Expect to report top line results from all three studies in first half of 2017
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.