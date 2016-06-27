版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Tobira Therapeutics' cenicriviroc reduces inflammation, fibrosis in animal models of chronic liver, kidney diseases

June 27 Tobira Therapeutics Inc

* Data from multiple animal models showed cenicriviroc displayed potent anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic activity in multiple organs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

