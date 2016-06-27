版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch plans to withdraw ratings of Halliburton Company

June 27 Fitch:

* Fitch plans to withdraw ratings of Halliburton Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐