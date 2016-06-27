版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Meta Financial Group files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing

June 27 Meta Financial Group Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28YahGr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐