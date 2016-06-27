版本:
2016年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Image Sensing Systems' Chad Stelzig to receive base salary of $225,000 as per 2016 employment agreement - SEC Filing

June 27 Image Sensing Systems Inc :

* Chad Stelzig, as interim president, interim CEO as per 2016 employment agreement to receive base salary of $225,000 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28ZwVzJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

