中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding collaborates with Novo Nordisk

June 28 Ypsomed Holding AG :

* Collaborates with Novo Nordisk to provide new solutions in insulin pump therapy Source text: bit.ly/293IVRQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

