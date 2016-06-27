BRIEF-Yondoshi Holdings sales for FY 2017 are projected to drop 3 pct to JPY 51.5 bln - Nikkei

June 27 Nikkei:

* Yondoshi Holdings sales for the full year ending february 2017 are projected to drop 3 pct to 51.5 billion yen- Nikkei

* Yondoshi Holdings will likely report group pretax profit of nearly 1.9 bln yen ($18.6 mln) for March-May quarter, up 10% from year earlier - Nikkei