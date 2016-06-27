版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-CIBC Asset Management announces changes to its mutual fund lineup

June 27 CIBC Asset Management Inc:

* CIBC Asset Management says will implement reductions in annual trailing commissions and management fees across select series of its mutual fund lineup

* Changes will be effective on Sept. 1, 2016 for Renaissance Investments Fund families and Sept. 6, 2016 for CIBC family of funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐