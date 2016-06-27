版本:
BRIEF-U.S. FTC challenges merger of Superior Plus, Canexus

June 27 U.S. FTC :

* U.S. FTC challenges proposed merger of canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp

* Today filed administrative complaint charging proposed million merger of Superior Plus and Canexus Corp would violate antitrust laws

* Authorized staff to seek temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in federal court to prevent parties consummating merger Source text : (1.usa.gov/295ppGS) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

