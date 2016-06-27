版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 03:32 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch says Williams Companies remains on rating watch negative following unfavorable ruling

June 27 Fitch :

* Williams Companies remains on rating watch negative following unfavorable ruling Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

