BRIEF-Carl Icahn posts 9.78 pct stake in Xerox Corp as of June 27 - SEC Filing

June 27 Xerox Corp

* Carl Icahn posts 9.78 pct stake in Xerox Corp as of June 27 vs 9.18 pct stake as of Jan 28 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/2933Oge) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

