BRIEF-PPG Industries to take non-cash pension settlement charge of about $500-$600 mln after tax in Q3

June 27 Ppg Industries:

* To recognize non-cash pension settlement charge of about $500-$600 million after tax in Q3 as result of purchase of group annuity contracts

* Expects to make aggregate contribution of approximately $175 million to pension plans in 2016 and 2017; contributions to be funded by cash