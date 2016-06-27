BRIEF-General Electric to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets

June 27 General Electric Co
* GE to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant finance assets in
separate transactions to three buyers
* Combined transactions represent ending net investment
(ENI) of approximately US$1.4 billion as of Q1 2016
* General electric co says under agreements, each buyer
will acquire assets based on regional headquarters location of
respective borrowers
* Further details on transaction terms are not being
disclosed
* Combined transactions are collectively expected to release
approximately US$0.2 billion of capital to GE
* General electric co says will retain financing verticals
that relate directly to GE's industrial businesses
* First Horizon National Corp to acquire assets in southwest
and southeast; Wintrust Financial Corp to buy assets in midwest,
part of west
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)