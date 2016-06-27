BRIEF-IHS credit agreement will be for credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $3.06 bln

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
June 27 IHS Inc:
* New credit agreement will be for credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $3,056 million
* New credit agreement consisting of term loans in amount of $1,206.0 million, revolving credit commitments in principal amount of $1,850.0 million
* Up to $50.0 million of the new revolver will be available for letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28YEnh7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.