BRIEF-IHS credit agreement will be for credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $3.06 bln

June 27 IHS Inc:

* New credit agreement will be for credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $3,056 million

* New credit agreement consisting of term loans in amount of $1,206.0 million, revolving credit commitments in principal amount of $1,850.0 million

* Up to $50.0 million of the new revolver will be available for letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28YEnh7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)